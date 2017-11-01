Steve Kerr Would Vote Gregg Popovich for President

Popovich 2020? The San Antonio Spurs coach has Steve Kerr's support. 

By Stanley Kay
November 01, 2017

We're still a few years away from the next presidential election, but Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is already making an endorsement. 

Kerr said Wednesday he would vote for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. 

"I truly would vote for Pop. Like, he would make a great president," Kerr said. "All jokes aside. I would vote for him."

Kerr, who won two championships under Popovich in San Antonio, cited Popovich's "honesty and integrity" in his support. 

Stephen Curry echoed his coach's comments, telling reporters Popovich is "great for the NBA and would be even better for the country probably."

Both Kerr and Curry, among other Warriors, have offered pointed criticisms of President Donald Trump since he took office. Trump preemptively withdrew the Warriors' invitation to the White House to celebrate their 2017 championship after Curry reiterated that he didn't want to attend. 

In a recent interview with liberal political podcast "Pod Save America," Kerr said he was not personally interested in running for office or formally participating in politics. He also praised Popovich's leadership. 

Popovich has also been outspoken in his criticism of Trump, particularly on issues of race. In October, Popovich called Trump a "soulless coward" after he falsely claimed past presidents hadn't called the families of military members killed in action. 

