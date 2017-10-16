Gregg Popovich Issues Blistering Takedown of ‘Soulless Coward’ Donald Trump

By Dan Gartland
October 16, 2017

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has made no secret of his opinion of President Donald Trump, but he took his criticism to another level on Monday afternoon. 

Trump held a press conference on Monday during which he claimed that many past presidents have not made phone calls to the families of military members killed in action. Whether he was just being astoundingly ignorant or was telling a massive lie, the comments made Popovich—an Air Force veteran—irate. Unsolicited, he called journalist Dave Zirin of The Nation to vent.

This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others. This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner—and to lie about how previous Presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers—is as low as it gets.  We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day. The people who work with this President should be ashamed because they know it better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.

In addition to his military service, Popovich is now the head coach of Team USA. Luckily, his boss his Jerry Colangelo—not Trump. 

