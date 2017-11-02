New Orleans was the third team involved in today's Eric Bledsoe-to-Detroit talks, multiple sources told SI.com. After a morning of trade discussions, the proposed deal is now dead.

Phoenix would have received Detroit's 2019 first-round pick, New Orleans' 2018 first-round pick, Alexis Ajinca and Omer Asik.

Detroit would have acquired Bledsoe, who the Suns are attempting to move following his infamous "I don't wanna be here" tweet on Oct. 22. Bledsoe and Avery Bradley would have formed a tenacious defensive backcourt.

The deal would have landed Jackson in New Orleans, adding more shooting and playmaking on the perimeter and finally freeing the Pelicans of two large contracts the team has persistently tried to shed. New Orleans has long been in pursuit of Jackson, as the team made a series of intel calls regarding the point guard before last February's trade deadline.