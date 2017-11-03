The James Harden side-eye GIF—you know the one—belongs in the GIF Hall of Fame. Two years ago, Harden responded to a reporter asking if he's found his rhythm in the best way possible.

Here's Harden's response after being asked if he's found his rhythm. He just scored 40+ for the 2nd consecutive day pic.twitter.com/NpMy6inwPN — Juan José Vallejo (@jjvallejoa) November 8, 2015

Now check out this kid dressed up in Harden gear, beard and all, seemingly in his Halloween costume.

Austin doing the James Harden post game epic side eye interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ty4f0kIByy — Shamika C (@SugaSham) November 1, 2017

This kid just nailed it! He even has the audio from the original video and his hair is spot-on. And how about that walk away.

Harden clearly loved it as well, tweeting his approval on Thursday.

😂😂😂 I think the best one out. Nailed it young fella🔨 https://t.co/B3pbYzabAX — James Harden (@JHarden13) November 3, 2017

Well done, young man.