James Harden Approves of Young Boy's Imitation of Trademark Side-Eye GIF

This kid's impression was so good, even Harden had to give him props.

By Nihal Kolur
November 03, 2017

The James Harden side-eye GIF—you know the one—belongs in the GIF Hall of Fame. Two years ago, Harden responded to a reporter asking if he's found his rhythm in the best way possible.

Now check out this kid dressed up in Harden gear, beard and all, seemingly in his Halloween costume.

This kid just nailed it! He even has the audio from the original video and his hair is spot-on. And how about that walk away. 

Harden clearly loved it as well, tweeting his approval on Thursday. 

Well done, young man.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters