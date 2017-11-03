Kelly Oubre Jr. Getting NBA Review For NSFW Coat

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s coat did all the talking for him.
Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. let his NSFW coat do all the talking for him Friday night leading up to the team's game against Cleveland, and it's earning him a NBA review, reports ESPN.
Oubre wore a black jacket with "F--- you" stitched on the back.
Here's the coat, but be warned it has inappropriate language.
Oubre Jr arrives to work with NSFW fur coat pic.twitter.com/C3R98qngJk— Jim Witalka (@jwitalka) November 3, 2017
This isn't the first time that Oubre has landed in hot water. He was fined $15,000 last week for "aggressively entering an altercation" between Bradley Beal and Draymond Green. He was also fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture two years ago.