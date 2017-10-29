NBA Hands Suspensions and Fines For Draymond Green-Bradley Beal Altercation

On Friday evening, Bradley Beal and Draymond Green were engaged in a heated altercation where Beal wrapped up Green from around his neck, and the two wrestled each other down behind the basket.

The altercation took place at the end of the second quarter, and both players were ejected as a result. In a game where they were down big, the Golden State Warriors managed to comeback and win, 120-117, without Green.

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA announced that Beal has been fined $50,000 for initiating the incident, while Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and failing to disengage from Beal. Kelly Oubre Jr. has also been fined $15,000 for aggressively entering the altercation.

The NBA has also suspended Wizards forward Markieff Morris and shooting guard Carrick Felix one game for leaving the bench area during the incident.

Felix will serve his suspension tonight when the Wizards host the Sacramento Kings, while Morris will serve his suspension once he has been activated from the injury reserve list.