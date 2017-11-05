Former NBA player Lamar Odom is "doing great" after collapsing at a nightclub early Sunday morning, his representative told TMZ.

TMZ Sports published a video on Sunday showing Odom after he reportedly collapsed inside a club in Los Angeles. In the video, security personnel help Odom after he collapses onto a couch.

His representative told TMZ that the ex-NBA star had collapsed because he was dehydrated after working out earlier in the day.

Odom has struggled with substance abuse, nearly dying in 2015 after an overdose. He revealed earlier this year that a cocaine habit helped end his NBA career.

Odom last played in the NBA in 2013.