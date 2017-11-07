It Looks LIke Someone Voted for Kristaps Porzingis for NYC Mayor

Kristaps Porzingis is a popular man in NYC right now, so naturally New Yorkers want him to be the mayor. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 07, 2017

Kristaps Porzingis is a popular man in New York City right now. The second-year, 7'3'' Latvian forward has scored 272 total points in the Knicks' first nine games, the highest-ever total through that many games in Knicks history. His play is the main reason the Knicks are off to a surprising 5-4 start. 

Naturally, someone wants him to be the mayor of New York City. 

The City That Never Sleeps held its mayoral election on Tuesday, and it appears at least one person took advantage of the write-in option to cast a vote for Porzingis. 

Ah, the American electorate never ceases to amaze.

NBA

