Kristaps Porzingis is a popular man in New York City right now. The second-year, 7'3'' Latvian forward has scored 272 total points in the Knicks' first nine games, the highest-ever total through that many games in Knicks history. His play is the main reason the Knicks are off to a surprising 5-4 start.

Naturally, someone wants him to be the mayor of New York City.

The City That Never Sleeps held its mayoral election on Tuesday, and it appears at least one person took advantage of the write-in option to cast a vote for Porzingis.

Meanwhile in NYC mayoral race, friend sent me a pic of their protest ballot (cc @netw3rk) pic.twitter.com/6tBnUCsYiV — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 7, 2017

Ah, the American electorate never ceases to amaze.