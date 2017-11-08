Is This The Worst Opening Tip Ever?

Wednesday's game between the Magic and the Knicks got off to a really bad start.

As if Kristaps Porzingis missing the game wasn't sad enough, the referee tossing the opening tip decided to apply as little effort as possible to start the game.

He tossed the ball not that high in the air, and it was clearly in an advantageous spot for the Knicks' Enes Kanter, so Nikola Vucevic of the Magic didn't even bother to jump for it.

This has to be the worst jump ball thrown by a ref in NBA history. Even Kanter who won it was like WTF? 😂 pic.twitter.com/0wkwgg4EUv — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 9, 2017

Kanter had the same reaction as everyone else who had to see that, but at least he was able to let the ref know to his face.