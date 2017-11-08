Is This The Worst Opening Tip Ever?

Did this ref even try?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 08, 2017

Wednesday's game between the Magic and the Knicks got off to a really bad start.

As if Kristaps Porzingis missing the game wasn't sad enough, the referee tossing the opening tip decided to apply as little effort as possible to start the game.

He tossed the ball not that high in the air, and it was clearly in an advantageous spot for the Knicks' Enes Kanter, so Nikola Vucevic of the Magic didn't even bother to jump for it.

Kanter had the same reaction as everyone else who had to see that, but at least he was able to let the ref know to his face.

NBA

