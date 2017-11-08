Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Surprised By Singing Greek Fans in Cleveland

Giannis Antetokounmpo got quite the surprise in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 08, 2017

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo got quite the surprise after the team's loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night in Cleveland. 

After the game, he came out of the locker room to dozens of fans still in the stands, who were waving Greek flags. 

Antetokounmpo looks on in disbelief, saying "there's no way" that they can all be Greek, until they all start singing the Greek national anthem, according to SBNation.

He joins in with a huge smile on his face. 

He then spent time taking selfies with fans and signing autographs before pulling out his phone to take a video of his own.

NBA
Why the Bucks Bet on Eric Bledsoe

Antetokounmpo who was born in Greece and is known as the "Greek Freak" clearly welcomed the surprise. 

