Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo got quite the surprise after the team's loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

After the game, he came out of the locker room to dozens of fans still in the stands, who were waving Greek flags.

Antetokounmpo looks on in disbelief, saying "there's no way" that they can all be Greek, until they all start singing the Greek national anthem, according to SBNation.

Hundreds of Greeks serenade @Giannis_An34 after the game in Cleveland!! pic.twitter.com/slAIvmlXtj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 8, 2017

He joins in with a huge smile on his face.

He then spent time taking selfies with fans and signing autographs before pulling out his phone to take a video of his own.

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Antetokounmpo who was born in Greece and is known as the "Greek Freak" clearly welcomed the surprise.