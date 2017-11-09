X-Rays Negative on Jayson Tatum's Ankle, MRI Results Still Pending

X-Rays on Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum's ankle came back negative, while MRI results are still pending. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 09, 2017

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum left in the second quarter of the Celtics 106-97 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday night with right ankle soreness. After the game, Tatum was put into a walking boot as a precautionary measure. 

Coach Brad Stevens said X-Rays on the rookie's ankle were negative—there is no break nor fracture, which is good news. However, he also had an MRI, and those results will go a longer way in determining the nature and extent of the injury.

"He just has, we're hoping, a soft tissue injury in the ankle joint, which can sometimes take a while. We'll have a better feel of that when we get the images back today." 

A soft tissue injury wouldn't show up on an X-Ray, which scans for abnormalities in bones. MRIs, on the other hand, shed light on soft tissue injuries. 

Looking forward, it's unlikely Tatum plays against Charlotte on Friday, and at this point, Sunday's game against the Raptors also seems like an unlikely proposition. We'll know much more with regards to a timeline for a return once the MRI results come back. 

It's unfortunate timing for Tatum, as the third overall pick in this year's draft has been playing quite well for a Boston team that has now one ten straight after an 0-2 start. For the season, he's averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds on an efficient 50 percent shooting percentage, and he's already scored over 20 three times this season. 

It's the latest in what has been an injury-plagued beginning of the season for the Celtics. They'll be without Gordon Hayward for the rest of the season after the All-Star suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter of opening night, and Al Horford missed Wednesday's game as complies with the league's concussion protocol. 

 

