Reports: Chicago To Host 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Chicago will reportedly host the 2020 All-Star Game.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 09, 2017

Chicago will reportedly host the 2020 All-Star Game, reports ESPN's Nick Friedell.

The official announcement is expected to come Friday, with NBA commisoner Adam Silver and Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel expected to be in attendance.

This will be the first All-Star Game at the United Center, with the last game being played in 1988 at Chicago Stadium where Michael Jordan was the MVP.

NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The NBA's Unstoppable Force

The 2018 All-Star Game will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Feb. 18. 

In October, the NBA announced a revamp to the All-Star Game. Captains will now draft players out of a pool of players voted in as starters and reserves, with the lead vote-getter from each conference getting the captain job. The game will also be played for local charities, adding an incentive to win the game.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte at Spectrum Center. 

 

