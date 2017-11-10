Celtics PG Kyrie Irving Leaves Game After Blow to The Head

The Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving left Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets after a blow to the head. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 10, 2017

Boston point guard Kyrie Irving left Friday's game against Charlotte less than two minutes into the contest after a blow to the head. 

He is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms. 

Irving was elbowed by teammate Aron Baynes, sending him to the floor. His head began bleeding and he had to be helped into the locker room.

Irving is averaging 22.0 points and 2.1 steals per game.

The Celtics are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, All-Star forward Gordon Hayward was injured in the season opener

