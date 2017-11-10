The Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving left Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets after a blow to the head.
He is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms.
#NEBHInjuryReport: Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Charlotte due to a blow to the head and he is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2017
Irving was elbowed by teammate Aron Baynes, sending him to the floor. His head began bleeding and he had to be helped into the locker room.
.@KyrieIrving is out for the rest of the @celtics vs. @hornets game (concussion protocol). #GameTime pic.twitter.com/y7QvRkTjFb— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 11, 2017
Irving is averaging 22.0 points and 2.1 steals per game.
The Celtics are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, All-Star forward Gordon Hayward was injured in the season opener.