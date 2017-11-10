Watch: TNT's Inside The NBA Crew Roasts LiAngelo Ball for a Solid Three Minutes

Chuck, Shaq and Kenny just couldn't help themselves from making jokes at LiAngelo Ball's expense. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 10, 2017

Background: LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA teammates stole sunglasses in China and now they're in big trouble. The latest reports are that the players' punishment will likely be a 20-day house arrest, and there's a good chance they spend those 20 days at the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, where the team is staying for its season-opener against Georgia Tech. The three players of course will not play in that game. 

TNT's crew for its Inside The NBA show features three fun-loving guys: Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The trio are always joking around, so it was only a matter of time before they started talking about LiAngelo once highlights of the Lakers—and LiAngelo's brother Lonzo—came on.

Shaq breaks the seal at around the 2:10 mark in the video below. "Chuck, you think he went shopping in D.C.?" They carry on for a solid three minutes: 

Charles Barkley could read me an IKEA instruction manual and I'd crack up laughing. 

