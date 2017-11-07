Report: LiAngelo Ball Among Three UCLA Players Arrested For Shoplifting in China

LiAngelo Ball was one of three UCLA players reportedly arrested in China for shoplifting Tuesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 07, 2017

LiAngelo Ball was one of three UCLA players who were arrested in China for shoplifting, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports.

Along with Ball, fellow freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were also arrested, according to Goodman.

The Bruins are in China for their season opener against Georgia Tech, which will be played Saturday in Shanghai.

Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported police inspected the UCLA team bus as players were waiting to go to practice and searched the cargo department. After the search, the players were taken off the bus and returned to the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou where both teams were staying, according to the AJC.

Georgia Tech sophomore Justin Moore and freshmen Jose Alvarado and Jon Brown were also questioned by police, but it was determined they were not involved in the activities being investigated, according to a statement from Georgia Tech obtained by the AJC.

