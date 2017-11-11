Lonzo Ball Becomes Youngest Ever to Record Triple Double

In a week in which his family has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, Lonzo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double during the Lakers' game against the Bucks on Saturday night.

At 20 years and 15 days, Ball is five days younger than the previous record, which LeBron James held at 20 years and 20 days. He secured the triple double with a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Ball showed an aggressiveness that's been lacking at time this season right from the tip. He had 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the first half alone.

It's a positive moment in what has been a headache of a week for the Ball family. Lonzo's brother LiAngelo, who is a freshman at UCLA, was arrested for shoplifting on a team trip to China. LiAngelo Ball will reportedly have to serve 20 days of house arrest for the crime.

Lonzo's NBA career is off to an up-and-down start. The No. 2 pick in this year's draft has shown signs of star-level playmaking skill but has struggled mightily with his jump shot. Coming into the game, Ball was averaging 8.9 points, 6.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds on 29 percent shooting and 22 percent from three.