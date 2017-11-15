Chicago natives Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper are executive producers on a new documentary about high school basketball in their hometown city.

The film, titled Shot in the Dark, follows Orr Academy's basketball team as it navigates both the sport and systemic injustice in the city. It stars players Tyquone Greer and Marquise Pryor, along with head coach Lou Adams. The documentary, which premiered in New York last weekend, will air on FOX in February 2018.

“Basketball empowered me to overcome the challenges of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” Wade said in a press release. “The odds were stacked against me, and the game changed the course of my life. It’s important to share these true stories of triumph to inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams when faced with life’s obstacles.”

“Shot in the Dark is an authentic and realistic look at high school sports in Chicago and what it means for our youth,” Chance said. “It’s not really a game for some of us.”

The documentary is the second in a new series from FOX called "Magnify," which examines how sports reflect cultural stories. The first film, titled 89 Blocks and produced by Sports Illustrated and LeBron James's UNINTERRUPTED, will air on Nov. 26. Read more about 89 Blocks here.