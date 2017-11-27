The Memphis Grizzlies have fired head coach David Fizdale after a 7–12 start to the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision comes just one day after Fizdale benched Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets, which the team lost 98–88. Gasol leads the Grizzlies in scoring, assists, rebounding and shot blocking. Gasol told reporters after the game that he was frustrated and mad because of the decision.

Fizdale responded by saying that he was not trying to send a message to Gasol but would address the decision not to play him, if he wanted.

"I'm trying to win a game," Fizdale said. "I'm desperate. I took a risk. Sometimes when you take a risk you may (upset) a player or two. That's part of this position. I can own the decision and I have my reasons why. Winning is my only priority."

The Grizzlies will promote JB Bickerstaff as the interim head coach, according to Wojnarowski.

Memphis' current eight-hame losing streak is their longest streak in eight years. The Grizzlies are in 12th place in the Western Conference.