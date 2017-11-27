Grizzlies Fire David Fizdale As Head Coach

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

David Fitzdale was fired after benching Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter against the Nets.

By Chris Chavez
November 27, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired head coach David Fizdale after a 7–12 start to the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision comes just one day after Fizdale benched Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets, which the team lost 98–88. Gasol leads the Grizzlies in scoring, assists, rebounding and shot blocking. Gasol told reporters after the game that he was frustrated and mad because of the decision.

Fizdale responded by saying that he was not trying to send a message to Gasol but would address the decision not to play him, if he wanted.

"I'm trying to win a game," Fizdale said. "I'm desperate. I took a risk. Sometimes when you take a risk you may (upset) a player or two. That's part of this position. I can own the decision and I have my reasons why. Winning is my only priority."

The Grizzlies will promote JB Bickerstaff as the interim head coach, according to Wojnarowski.

Memphis' current eight-hame losing streak is their longest streak in eight years. The Grizzlies are in 12th place in the Western Conference.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters