Watch: Antonio Daniels Calls Thunder's Play 'Embarrassing' After Third Straight Loss

The Thunder are now 8-12 and it has Antonio Daniels fed up with how the team is performing.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 29, 2017

It is not looking good for the Thunder 20 games into the season.

Last week it appeared Oklahoma City may have found a much needed spark when it handily took care of the Warriors in a 108-91 victory. But after three consecutive losses following that win, the Thunder are just 8-12 and tied with the Lakers for 10th in the West.

The most recent of those losses came Wednesday when the Magic knocked off OKC 121-108 on a night Aaron Gordon racked up 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the home team and snap Orlando's nine-game losing streak. This comes four days after the 5-17 Mavericks beat the Thunder 97-81.

All of this has appeared to push Antonio Daniels to the edge and he showed it when talking about the team during the postgame show.

With Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony all shooting some of the worst marks of each of their careers, this team needs something to get it going before it ends up in a hole too big to get out of.

Maybe coach Billy Donovan will have an answer for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, who have already beaten the Thunder twice this season.

