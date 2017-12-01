The Pelicans' Anthony Davis left the Jazz game with a left groin injury and is not expected to return, New Orleans announced.
He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter. He was taken off the court in a wheelchair.
Anthony Davis' non-contact injury... pic.twitter.com/zbDl7t9v3W— Dan Favale (@danfavale) December 2, 2017
Davis struggled to put weight on his left leg as he got up.
He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the game.