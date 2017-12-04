Stephen Curry on Crutches After Late-Game Ankle Injury

Stephen Curry left the Warriors locker room on crutches Monday night after twisting his ankle in the final minute of Golden State’s win over the Pelicans. He was taken for X-rays.

Curry was injured while jumping into a passing lane late in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly on his right ankle and twisted his foot awkwardly. The ankle bone nearly made contact with the floor and his foot bent at almost a right angle.

X-rays were negative and Curry later returned to the locker room with his foot heavily wrapped. He will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine if there is any ligament damage.

Steph crunching back into the locker room with his ankle heavily wrapped pic.twitter.com/3RUoUPz4mX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2017

The injury is worrisome given Curry’s history of ankle issues. He has had numerous surgeries on his right ankle.