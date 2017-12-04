Stephen Curry on Crutches After Late-Game Ankle Injury

This is worrisome, given Stephen Curry’s history of ankle injuries. 

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

Stephen Curry left the Warriors locker room on crutches Monday night after twisting his ankle in the final minute of Golden State’s win over the Pelicans. He was taken for X-rays.

Curry was injured while jumping into a passing lane late in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly on his right ankle and twisted his foot awkwardly. The ankle bone nearly made contact with the floor and his foot bent at almost a right angle. 

X-rays were negative and Curry later returned to the locker room with his foot heavily wrapped. He will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine if there is any ligament damage. 

The injury is worrisome given Curry’s history of ankle issues. He has had numerous surgeries on his right ankle.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters