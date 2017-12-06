After a quiet night with only three games Tuesday, the NBA is back in full force with 10 games on the schedule Wednesday. With several star players dealing with injuries, it’s going to leave others with an added opportunity to provide value for your DFS entry.

Positions

Point Guard

Kemba Walker, vs. Warriors (FD: $8,200, DK: $7,800)

Projected Points: FD: 37.28 DK: 38.63

Walker missed two games with shoulder soreness, but returned with a vengeance Monday when he scored 29 points to go along with seven assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block against the Magic. We have come to expect this kind of production from Walker. His 26.5% usage rate is tops on the Hornets, and also puts him inside the top-35 in the league. He plays a ton at 35 minutes per game, which would mark the fifth time he has done that in the last six seasons. Even without Stephen Curry (ankle) Wednesday, this should be a high-scoring game between two of the top-10 teams in the league in terms of pace of play. Expect Walker to come through with a big performance.

Austin Rivers, vs. Timberwolves (FD: $6,200, DK: $6,100)

Projected Points: FD: 27.81 DK: 28.64

The Clippers have been decimated by injuries this season as Blake Griffin (knee), Danilo Gallinari (hip), Patrick Beverly (knee) and Milos Teodosic (foot) are all sidelined. Gallinari and Teodosic are the closest to returning, but both are likely to still be out Wednesday. Rivers has seen extended playing time as a result of all of the injuries, and is averaging a career-high 34 minutes per game. He’s settled into his new role nicely, averaging 19.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.7 three-pointers over his last six games. Based on his current role, Rivers is a nice option for your lineup, considering his reasonable price on both sites.

Shooting Guard

Tyreke Evans, at Knicks (FD: $7,800, DK: $7,600)

Projected Points: FD: 38.05 DK: 38.64

Evans started out this season with a limited role off the bench, playing no more than 25 minutes in any of the first six games. He excelled right off the bat, leading to significantly more playing time. Now with Mike Conley (Achilles) injured, Evans has started the last four games. Although he laid an egg when he scored only three points in one of those four starts, he averaged 23.0 points, 8.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 three-pointers over the other three. The Grizzlies rely on him to produce, evidenced by a 27.3% usage rate that puts him inside the top-30 in the league. The Knicks allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing point guards on FanDuel and the fifth-most on DraftKings, so Evans has great potential here.

E’Twaun Moore, vs. Nuggets (FD: $4,800, DK: $4,200)

Projected Points: FD: 21.22 DK: 21.25

Moore has caught fire of late, averaging 21.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.3 three-pointers over his last three games. Anthony Davis (groin) was ejected early in one of those games and sat out another one due to injury, leaving a big hole in the Pelicans offense. Davis should be out again Wednesday, resulting in more scoring opportunities for Moore. His scoring ability isn’t a mirage, as he has scored at least 16 points in a game nine times already this season. He simply needs the opportunity, and is getting it with Davis off the floor. Considering how little he will cost you on both sites, take a chance that his hot streak extends for at least one more game.

Small Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo, vs. Pistons (FD: $12,300, DK: 11,100)

Projected Points: FD: 55.89 DK: 56.42

Giannis has been a rock for the Bucks this season, averaging the most minutes per game (37.1) and third-highest usage rate (33.9%) in the league. He becomes a monster fantasy asset when you combine those two factors. He excelled in his first meeting with the Pistons this season, scoring 29 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks. He will cost you a ton, but he’s been worth it most nights.

Bojan Bogdanovic, vs. Bulls (FD: $4,900, DK: 4,800)

Projected Points: FD 23.46 DK: 24.75

Bogdanovic has been an excellent scoring option for the Pacers, averaging career-highs in points (15.0) and three-pointers (2.2) this season. Not only is he playing more than 30 minutes per game for the first time in his career, but he gets plenty of opportunities to produce as the Pacers play at the ninth-fastest pace (101.3) in the league. Bogdanovic scored 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and six three-pointers in a game against the Bulls earlier this season, which should come as no surprise considering how poorly they have played. The price is right to roll with him again Wednesday.

Power Forward

Aaron Gordon, vs. Hawks (FD: $8,300, DK: $8,100)

Projected Points: FD: 39.28 DK: 38.99

This is one juicy matchup for Gordon. The Hawks are completely decimated up front with Dewayne Dedmon (leg), John Collins (shoulder) and Mike Muscala (ankle) all out of action. That leaves the likes of Luke Babbitt and Ersan Ilyasova to try to slow down Gordon. Good luck with that. The Magic play at the sixth-fastest pace (102.8) in the NBA, so Gordon is going to get his chances to score. He could end up being one of the most productive power forwards once the evening is all said and done.

Taj Gibson, at Clippers (FD: $5,700, DK: $6,200)

Projected Points: FD: 29.6 DK: 29.13

Gibson landed in perfect spot when he signed on to join his old coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. Known for running his starters into the ground and playing tight rotations, Thibodeau has leaned heavily on Gibson, who is averaging a career-high 33 minutes per game as a result. Gibson has taken full advantage of the opportunity, averaging 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Gibson just faced the Clippers Sunday and came away with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He should at least be able to approach a double-double again in this game.

Center

DeMarcus Cousins, vs. Nuggets (FD: $11,300, DK: $11,300)

Projected Points: FD: 58.25 DK: 60.78

With the league going small, the Pelicans went all in with the big duo of Cousins and Davis. It has worked out great for both players statistically, even though the Pelicans are only 12-12 this season. Cousins has put up crazy numbers, averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers per game. With his ability to contribute so much across the board, he has an extremely high floor. His 33.3% usage rate is already fifth-best in the league, so he could really put up scary numbers with Davis likely out for this game.

Bam Adebayo, at Spurs (FD: $4,500, DK: $4,000)

Projected Points: FD: 18.05 DK: 17.26

The Heat are missing their anchor in the middle with Hassan Whiteside (knee) out at least another three games. Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk are tasked with trying to fill his shoes, with Adebayo playing at least 20 minutes in two of the last three games. While Olynyk has the higher upside on most nights, Adebayo and his size will be needed Wednesday against a big Spurs frontcourt. Granted, it’s a very small sample size, but Adebayo has averaged 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in the two games where he played at least 30 minutes this season. If you want to take a chance on a cheap center in tournament play, Adebayo could be your guy.