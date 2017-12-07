The Philadelphia 76ers have traded center Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a second-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Trevor Booker, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

This marks the end of the 76ers' attempts to enter contract buyout discussions with the big man. Okafor has played in just two games this season. He last played for three minutes on Nov. 7 against the Utah Jazz. In his 25 minutes of action, he is averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

The 76ers declined to exercise the option on Okafor's 2018-19 deal, which means he would hit free agency in July. He is expected to earn $5 million this season.

Okafor was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. His playing time diminished when the team decided to build around center Joel Embiid, who received a five-year deal worth $146.5 million.

Stauskas has played in six games for the 76ers on the year.

Booker is averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 18 games played for the Nets, who are 9–14 on the season.