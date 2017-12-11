With about a month of college games in the bag and plenty of data to pore over, it’s a good time to re-assess the 2018 NBA draft's top 60 prospects as conference play approaches.

While our Mock Draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference for the available player pool. These rankings are based on our own evaluations and conversations with NBA scouts, and establishes how we'd rate prospects in a vacuum (a scenario, of course, that will never actually happen).

Gifted Arizona center DeAndre Ayton remains atop our draft board, with Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley a close second and third, respectively. High-scoring Oklahoma guard Trae Young moves into first-round territory, as does intriguing draft-eligible high schooler Anfernee Simons. The big picture remains extremely fluid. Here’s how we see it.

(Note: Rankings and stats last updated Dec. 11).

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Ranking: 1

Elite physical tools, soft touch around the basket and a promising jump shot make Ayton a tantalizing prospect. He has most of the traits you want in a modern center plus the athletic ability to face up and play in space. The college game comes easily to him, and Ayton checks essentially every offensive box for his position. There are fair questions about his defensive comprehension and shot-blocking woes, but with his nimble feet and sheer size and strength, he has the tools to be an above-average presence around the rim. He’s a manchild with crazy-high upside and a potential franchise cornerstone.

2. Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

At 18, Doncic has become perhaps the top player in the Euroleague and a potential No. 1 pick. He’s comfortable as a lead ball-handler and has become deadly from three-point range. He makes his teammates better and reads the floor beyond his years. While he will face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, there’s not really much to nitpick here, and his strong performances for Slovenia against high-caliber competition round out an impressive résumé. Doncic appears a safe bet to continue on the fast track and contribute at a high level as an NBA playmaker.

3. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 2

Known for his aggression on the glass and competitiveness, Bagley manufactures easy baskets and possesses uncommonly fluid athleticism for a guy his size. He should become a versatile defensive piece on the perimeter, but has struggled to guard on the interior thus far. His growth as a scorer in the halfcourt will ultimately make or break him, and his jump shot is a work in progress, but his makeup and base strengths give his value a solid floor. His quick adjustment from reclassifying out of high school to dominating college competition is truly impressive. With his ball-handling and ability to face up, he has considerable room to grow.

4. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

With off-the-charts length and impressive mobility, Bamba is potentially a dominant interior defender. His 7’9” wingspan deserves a sentence of its own. He has a slender frame and continues to round out his offensive skill set, but has shown ability as a jump shooter and is a constant threat to catch lobs. He’s further off from contributing than some of this draft’s other elite prospects, but his best-case scenario is right there with them. Bamba has an opportunity to evolve into a defensive-minded antidote for the young, perimeter-oriented bigs beginning to take over the NBA.

5. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Porter is a smooth, polished scorer who thrives on the perimeter and should be able to play either forward spot. Shooting is at a premium, and Porter’s ball-handling and perimeter skills give him a chance to contribute immediately. He can be a ball-stopper, and rounding out his game with playmaking and defense are the next steps, but he’s a pretty ideal frontcourt prospect in the pace-and-space era. Following back surgery, concerns over his long-term health and mobility are warranted. Barring major red flags, he won’t fall far.

6. Jaren Jackson Jr., F/C, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 6 | Last: 7

Jackson boasts NBA bloodlines and an intriguing blend of scoring touch, shot-blocking and three-point shooting potential. On top of that, he’s also producing on the court and competing hard as one of the youngest players in college basketball. His jump shot mechanics are unorthodox, which may limit how much of that specific success translates. As his body fills out, Jackson should become a better finisher around the rim. He has made major all-around strides over the last year or so and is worthy of consideration high in the draft.

7. Robert Williams III, F/C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20

A strong, athletic big with some inside-out scoring ability and a nose for the ball, Williams is a talented rim-runner who catches lobs and does a good job on the offensive glass. Williams is also a good passer with better feel than he’s been given credit for. It’s imperative he finds ways to better involve himself in games as a scorer, but he’s currently cast into a secondary role on a very good team. As a result, his offensive impact can be highly inconsistent. There aren’t many college bigs who play above the rim as easily as Williams can, and he has considerable potential as a Clint Capela-style five-man.

8. Collin Sexton, G, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last: 10

Sexton is an aggressive, shoot-first guard whose handle and burst allow him to consistently penetrate defenses and draw fouls. He’s shown some improvement as a three-point shooter and has the ability to be a good defender when locked in. Sexton isn’t a pure point and can improve as a decision maker with the ball, but he has a good chance to become an effective change-of-pace scorer at minimum. He can occasionally struggle to finish around bigs, but his blend of shot-creation and toughness is rare. If he continues to draw fouls at a high rate in the NBA, the outlook should be sunny.

9. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 12

On an inconsistent, younger-than-usual Kentucky roster, Knox has emerged as John Calipari’s top prospect. He’s developed into a capable three-point shooter and has enviable physical tools, with the size and reach to guard either forward spot and rebound effectively. Knox could stand to be more aggressive attacking the basket, and still has games where he disappears for long stretches. But his body and versatility project well, and he’s still quite far from the player he could eventually become.

10. Mikal Bridges, F, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 23

Bridges has emerged as a lottery-caliber prospect, with an improved offensive game now accompanying the impressive measurables that make him an impact defender. He moves well on the perimeter, can defend four positions, blocks shots and consistently generates steals with his 7’0” wingspan. Bridges’ improved aggressiveness on offense has answered the questons about his motor, and he has the kind of versatility that plays particularly well in a fast-paced game. Continuing to thrive in his increased scoring role will be key.

11. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Bridges competes hard on both ends of the floor, and his oft-spectacular athletic ability suggests he can be an impactful defender and transition threat. But scouts are questioning how much he’s improved since his freshman year, with an inconsistent jump shot and limited ability to create off the dribble. His energy and ability to run the floor should still play in a NBA that favors smaller, faster forwards, but it’s reasonable to wonder about some of his limitations.

12. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last: 11

Walker checks a lot of boxes for an off-guard. He's able to slash to the basket and score from deep with great length and a nice frame for his position. He has long-term 3-and-D potential as he refines his skills, and learns to play off the ball. Tearing his meniscus over the summer was a setback that might help justify his slow start. He’s still a ways from being pro-ready, and has to prove he can put up the numbers to match his considerable talent.

13. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 13

Gifted with size, strength and a relentless approach to the game, Brown continues to transition into playing the point full time and should put up big numbers for Miami. He can defend multiple positions on the perimeter and generate turnovers. On offense, he shoots the ball well but needs more polish as a playmaker and as a scorer off the bounce. His intangibles and versatility make him well-suited for an NBA backcourt.

14. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Duval has shown improvement in every area of his gam save for his biggest weakness: his jumper. He has great size and length, can be an elite on-ball defender, makes plays in transition and has begun to slow the game down from a mental standpoint. But he’s essentially a non-factor shooting from the outside at this stage, with a lack of consistency and touch. Duval is talented enough to warrant lottery consideration but could be held back by those struggles.

15. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette High School (Louisiana)

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: 15

Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enter the draft with no experience past high school, teams still have significant interest in his long frame, athleticism and shot-blocking ability. He’s a serious project with questionable feel for the game and likely won’t benefit from walking away from Western Kentucky. Conversely, there will be less time to pick him apart in workout settings. Robinson remains an intriguing name to file away.

16. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 16

Musa is an aggressive scoring wing who shoots well from the outside and can attack effectively off the dribble. He’s an improving playmaker and has stood out for Bosnia with an advanced feel, but he’s very ball-dominant at this stage and may not be athletic enough for that role in the NBA. His body leaves something to be desired, as he’s somewhat thin. He lacks ideal length and has a bit of a hunched posture due to the shape of his back. He’s not much of a defender, either. Still, his ability to put the ball in the basket sets him apart.

17. Wendell Carter Jr., F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 260 | Age: 18 | Last: 9

Carter has a polished offensive game for a freshman, with the ability to score with his back to the basket as well as face up and hit a jump shot. He’s an intelligent player and passer with the size and strength to battle inside and corral rebounds. Although he’s not a bad athlete, he’s not especially explosive and can struggle when defenses collapse on him around the basket and alter his shot. As such, there are concerns about how he’ll adjust to facing elite length. There’s a chance his effectiveness is limited by the pace of the NBA game.

18. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 19

Most of Brown’s appeal is tied to his long-term potential as an oversized ball-handler and versatile defensive piece. He’s at his best in the open floor and uses his length to attack the basket, see over defenders and make plays for teammates. He’s not a great shooter, but Brown also rebounds well and finds ways to impact the game without scoring. He has the upside to rise into the lottery with continued improvement.

Getty Images

19. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 55

A gifted perimeter scorer and passer, Young burst out of the gate as one college basketball’s top point guards. His play has elevated a middling Oklahoma roster, and his string of huge performances has become impossible to ignore. He’s not especially big, quick or strong, but has a smooth handle and can create his own shot using his change of pace. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to stay on the floor defensively or be quite as effective creating separation against athletic defenses. Young’s impressive ability to shoot from deep and open things up for teammates have put him firmly on the radar.

20. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 17

Diallo is a divisive prospect, but nobody can argue with the freakish bounce and length that makes him worthy of first-round looks. He can run and jump with anyone and has enough of a handle to turn the corner and attack the basket, but his jumper needs work and he’s far from a finished product. Beyond easy transition points and his ability to get to the line, there’s not a ton else to Diallo’s game yet. He’s still so athletic that signs of substantive progress could land him in the lottery.

21. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 20

A springy big who blocks shots and has shown some touch, Metu has made noticeable strides year-to-year and continues to expand his game. He can make the game look easy at times, and has improved as a finisher who can throw it down in tight spaces. His game-to-game activity can waver, as can his on-court awareness. If he’s able to step out and make threes regularly, his ceiling increases considerably. Demonstrable consistency will take him a long way.

22. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 21

Jackson’s long, well-developed frame makes him a very intriguing two-way forward and potential glue guy. His foot speed and 7’3” wingspan allow him to guard several positions, and he’s a useful rebounder and secondary ball-handler. That said, Jackson lacks a demonstrable offensive calling card right now unless he can somehow sustain last season’s impressive shooting clip. His scoring may come along slowly, but his well-rounded skill set is still worth an investment.

23. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 22

Milton’s size, shooting and ability to play on and off the ball make him an intriguing prospect. He’s proven he can score from the outside and is the type of player who could pair well with a variety of backcourt partners. Milton will be the go-to guy for SMU this season and must continue to take care of the ball, play more aggressively and show he can defend at a competent level. He’s begun to turn his potential into production.

24. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 24

Allen is among the top distance shooters in the draft, able to get his jumper off both in tight spaces off the dribble and on the catch. He has a well-developed sense of how to get open and get to his spots, and makes difficult body-control plays look easy. Allen is a strong athlete who can attack a closeout and keep defenders from playing him too closely. Allen may not be an impactful NBA defender, but he’s certainly not a stiff. He’s tough, competes hard and looks tailored for an NBA role.

25. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 27

McCoy is all tools at this stage, but he’s physically impressive and has surprised with the quality of his production. He can get up and down the floor and goes after the ball well off the glass. His timing and feel are still coming along, but he naturally alters shots and has shown some ability to shoot from the mid-range. Like many teenage bigs, his motor comes and goes, but McCoy has been effective almost in spite of it at times. He’s mobile and talented enough as a legitimate center to warrant first-round consideration.

26. Killian Tillie, F/C, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 18

Hyper-efficient around the basket with a natural touch and quick burst off the floor, Tillie has quietly emerged as an intriguing prospect. The Frenchman has shown demonstrable polish and has flashed a nice-looking jump shot. He boxes out well and establishes good position inside, although he needs to add muscle in order to compete at the next level.. He moves well laterally and has some impact defensively, though how he’ll fare on both ends against NBA length remains to be seen.

27. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: N/A

Currently in midst of a postgrad season at IMG, Simons will be draft-eligible and is considering entering the pool and skipping college. He’s a springy, quick-twitch athlete who is more of a combo guard at this stage of his development. He’s at his best attacking the basket downhill and elevating to finish, and has enviable defensive range that projects well. As he continues to develop as a shooter, he’ll have a chance to be a first-round draftee should he choose to go pro. As a high schooler, Simons obviously needs time, but the former Louisville commit possesses considerable upside and has the NBA intrigued.

28. Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 28

Alkins missed the first chunk of Arizona’s season with a foot fracture, and his energy on both ends of the floor provides a major boost. He has a strong frame, NBA-caliber bounce and has demonstrated willingness to play a role for the benefit of the team. He’s evolved into a reliable defensive player and will have an opportunity to show more on the other end of the floor. He’s undersized at the two, but his ability to get to the rim, make plays and space the floor bode well.

29. Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | Sophomore

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 32

Battle has nice size and skill and has taken a step forward as a versatile scorer. He’s agile and tough, but still has to prove he can create off the dribble and improve as a finisher. It’s unclear yet whether his defensive contributions will catch up to his physical prowess. Scouts will want to see him tap into his versatility and show increased efficiency on the wing.

30. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last: 33

As the leader of a less-loaded-than-usual Kansas team, Graham’s toughness, scoring and playmaking aren’t going unnoticed. He has a good stroke from three, and also impacts the game as a hard-working on-ball defender. He can struggle getting into the second level of defenses and isn’t elite at any one thing. But as a ball-handler who can potentially contribute quickly, given how well he’s played, the first round is within reach.

31. Nick Richards, C, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 26

Although extremely raw and prone to foul trouble, Richards’s size, rebounding, mobility and shot-blocking potential hold intrigue. He’s well-built, highly agile and can play above the rim. But his feel is lacking, and he’s very old for his class as a 20-year-old freshman. If he becomes a reliable rim-runner and shot blocker, Richards should be able to make an impact, but there are serious questions about his overall floor awareness.

32. Khyri Thomas, G, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

One of college basketball’s breakout players, Thomas’s two-way ability has turned heads. He’s a consistent high-volume outside threat, can play on or off the ball and has defended extremely well, making him an excellent role player candidate at the NBA level. If he can improve creating off the dribble, it’s gravy. His growth this season is truly impressive.

33. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 31

It certainly doesn’t help Melton’s case that he remains out due to the FBI’s college basketball investigation, but he’s a quality prospect just the same. He showed plenty of defensive toughness and offensive skill as a freshman, and remains on the NBA radar as an energy player and defensive presence. If he gets his jumper in order he could be in for a leap, but it's tricky to peg without him having played a game this season.

34. Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 175 | Age: 18 | Last: 25

In a weaker draft pool that’s especially thin when it comes to point guard talent, Hands’s highlight-reel explosiveness and end-to-end speed will make him an interesting upside pick if he comes out. He’s still learning how to run a team, but can get to the rim, push in transition and has a workable jumper and nice handle. He does things that are hard to teach. Hands lacks ideal size and strength for the NBA and would benefit from two seasons of college, but has a lot to offer down the line.

35. Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 34

Hachimura has come off the bench to start the year for Gonzaga and needs more opportunities to show his stuff, but he has a chance at the first round if he can string together some good performances. He’s got nice length and strength and has some touch as a shooter. He showed plenty of game playing for Japan over the summer and could evolve into a valuable two-way combo forward in time.

36. John Petty, SG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last: 35

The headlines have belonged to Collin Sexton, but Petty has been impressive playing off of his talented teammate. He’s a gifted perimeter shooter off the catch who can sustain hot streaks and hoist his shot quickly. It may be tricky to assess his well-roundedness given how much of Alabama’s points run through Sexton, but Petty can fill up a box score and has appeal in a 3-and-D role.

37. Austin Wiley, C, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 18 | Last: 37

Wiley continues to sit out due to the FBI corruption investigation, but possesses NBA ability and great size, length and strength. He’s young for his class and is in a pretty good place developmentally, working hard on the glass and showing the makings of a decent jumper. He’ll battle in the post and do the dirty work, but isn’t an elite athlete. He can improve as a finisher and has a history of knee injuries that limit his mobility.

38. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 29

Though Kurucs's stock has trended down somewhat after pulling out of last year’s draft and failing to earn minutes with Barcelona’s top team, his mix of size, athleticism and smarts offer appeal on the wing. He will need to improve his production beyond simply showing flashes. The Latvian still has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player.

39. Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 39

Vanderbilt has yet to make his debut as he recovers from a foot injury, and it sounds like there’s a chance he could miss most or all of the season. He has a history of leg injuries and a thinnish lower body, but he’s a good athlete who can handle the ball a little bit and can make an impact on the glass and as a versatile defender with length. He can also make plays for teammates, particularly in the open floor. The health issues are a concern.

40. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Orlandina Basket

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last: 40

A productive, athletic wing with shooting potential, Kulboka has nice size at the three and has put up impressive numbers coming up in Germany. He has definite upside as a scorer. A native of Lithuania, he needs to add weight, improve defensively and add a little seasoning. He’s a potential draft-and-stash player if he comes out.

41. Andrew Jones, G, Texas | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 38

Jones is an impressive athlete and transition scorer still learning his craft. He may not evolve into a true point guard, but he has nice quickness and a burst that helps him on both ends. His halfcourt creation skills leave something to be desired and his jumper is a question mark, but Jones is a nice developmental piece with upside. He could still benefit from another year of school.

42. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 42

After breaking out over the summer at Adidas Nations, Johnson emerged as a unique prospect with guard skills and a high rebounding motor packaged into a combo forward’s body. He can handle the ball and push in transition and has some promise as a shooter, profiling as the sort of positionless-type big that’s in high demand right now. Thanks to his versatility, Johnson will get serious NBA looks as one of the top mid-major prospects around.

Getty Images

43. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 46

The youngest of the three Holiday brothers has proven a tough competitor in his own right. He’s undersized but scrappy, can hit an open three, get to the basket and fight on defense. Holiday will need to sustain a good amount of last season’s shooting numbers, which were abetted by playing alongside Lonzo Ball. But as the de facto veteran leader of a young, talented roster, Holiday continues to leave a nice impression.

44. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 44

An oversized ball-handler and talented passer, Bonga could be one of the youngest players in this class and has nice upside given his skill set. His jump shot is the biggest knock on him, but he has nice instincts and vision, particularly at his size. The German prospect needs a lot of time, but could become a two-way playmaker. Bonga’s offense in particular will require a ton of work, but what he might be in two or three years is enticing.

45. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 43

Alexander-Walker is far off from logging actual NBA minutes, but his potential has him on draft radars. He has a nice stroke, the size to guard both guard spots and a generally good sense of the floor playing on and off the ball for Virginia Tech. He’d greatly benefit from a second year of college and needs to work on his body, as he struggles turning the corner against athletic defenders. He’ll be in for a season of ups and downs in the ACC, but has a nice long-term outlook.

46. Chandler Hutchison, G/F, Boise State | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 48

A popular sleeper and one of the top players in the Mountain West, Hutchison has 3-and-D potential and an unflashy, effective game. He’s a good off-ball cutter who can get himself open, and shot the ball well last season. He has the size to guard either wing position and contributes on the glass, too. If Hutchison can sustain his outside shooting clip with added volume, he may climb.

47. Brandon Randolph, SG, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

With his ability to put up points in bunches, Randolph has emerged as a useful complementary scorer for the Wildcats. He’s quick, smooth and is comfortable attacking the basket and spotting up off the dribble. He’s carved out a spot in the Arizona rotation and continues to improve at a high rate. He has the length and tools to become a capable defender and is a player worth tracking.

48. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 41

Shamet made it back for the start of the season, but he's now suffered serious injuries in both of his feet. That aside, he’s a gifted scorer who can hit difficult shots and began to come into his own down the stretch last season. He has nice size for a lead guard, changes speeds well and can move and defend passably. He could be in line for another big leap that could put him in the draft conversation.

49. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 47

A truly unorthodox prospect, Colson has great length and a deep bag of offensive moves while standing just 6’5”. He’s been remarkably effective for Notre Dame anyway, and will tempt teams with his history of production and the hope that he can make it all work as a factor in smaller lineups. He can get to the foul line and has been extremely efficient to date. Whether or not he succeeds in the NBA, his situation will make for an interesting case study.

50. P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

Despite a lack of ideal height, Washington's 7'3" wingspan gives him a unique physical profile and enables him to defend fours, fives and some threes on the perimeter. He’s a powerful leaper and intelligent player who has begun to make an adjustment to the college game. He may work best as a small-ball center at the next level and needs to prove he can be a shot-blocking presence. Washington’s baseline offensive skill level and shooting potential are also promising.

51. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 46

Brunson is a heady playmaker who has had success throughout his career and looks tailored for a role as an NBA ball-handler. He doesn’t have great size or strength, but plays and works extremely hard and is often underrated as a scorer. He’s the leader of perhaps the top team in the country. Brunson relies on being crafty, understands how to run a team and has a chance to be drafted, whether this season or the next.

52. Bryant Crawford, PG, Wake Forest | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 45

A lesser-known prospect who has quietly developed over the last couple seasons, Crawford’s size and strength on the ball and willingness to defend has piqued NBA interest. He changes speeds well and can create in the halfcourt. Crawford isn’t a knockdown shooter and needs to prove he can be consistent. He will be asked to elevate a mediocre roster this season and could struggle with efficiency. But his experience, length and two-way contributions help set him apart.

53. Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 53

Trier is a dynamic college scorer who has improved his efficiency from the field, but questions linger over his shot selection and ability to fit into an NBA rotation. He lacks ideal length for a shooting guard and can be a ball-stopper. He’s an offensive-minded talent and consistent shooter from deep, but will be asked to play a supporting role at the next level. Trier may be able to succeed if he commits to defense, works on his body and proves there’s more to his game.

54. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 30

Though Wilkes has slowed down after an impressive start to the season, his smooth shooting mechanics, twitchy athleticism and 6’11” wingspan make him a natural fit for a 3-and-D role given time. He can attack a closeout and looks comfortable scoring in transition. Wilkes still has a lot of work to do on his handle and needs to show he can be a consistent threat from deep and impact the game beyond scoring. His game is reminiscent of Tim Hardaway Jr., and his strengths profile nicely down the line.

55. Jacob Evans, G/F, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 52

Evans is a tough, defensive-minded guard with shot-making ability who has come on strong as an NBA prospect. He has the chops to be a valuable 3-and-D piece and guard multiple positions. He’s physically impressive, but struggles to create off the dribble and may be better cast as a small forward at the next level. He needs to prove his outside shot is for real.

56. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 50

Edwards has the athleticism and length to guard several positions passably, and has a nice level of versatility to his game. He could be an ideal fit in smaller lineups with his ability to move the ball, space the floor and get involved on the glass. If you envision him as a glue guy and he shows real improvement as a defender, where he is prone to lapses, he’s not a bad roll of the dice.

57. Moritz Wagner, F/C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 51

An inside-out scorer with the size to play center, Wagner has offensive talent and can be a tough matchup. He lacks the defensive chops to protect the basket and has holes in his all-around game. He’s begun to rebound the ball better this season, which is a start. Legitimate stretch bigs are tricky to find, and Wagner has the talent to space the floor if he can round out his weaknesses.

58. Anas Mahmoud, C, Louisville | Junior Height: 7'0" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last: 59 Though old for his class and possessing a slender build, Mahmoud has the size, mobility and length to protect the rim and continues to improve. He’s a strong shot-blocker and showed improvement in his overall feel last year. He’s not much of a scorer and may be limited into a defensive specialist-type role. Any offensive development will help his case.

59. Bennie Boatwright, F, USC | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 54

As a floor-spacer with size, Boatwright has been on the radar for a while. He’s a deadeye shooter with his feet set and has shown the ability to score off the bounce as well, although he’s not a great athlete or a presence defensively. He’s not especially efficient putting the ball in the basket any other way, but a strong year shooting the ball could put him in the second round.

60. Ethan Happ, PF, Wisconsin | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Last: 49

Happ has done nothing but produce at Wisconsin and excels as a finisher and rebounder. He operates mostly in the paint, where he’s always active despite a lack of ideal size at the five. He’s not a flashy player, but he’s a good rebounder, ball-handler and passer and plays bigger than his size. It hurts that he’s not much of a shooter (and poor from the free throw line) but his track record is impressive.