The Los Angeles Lakers met with LaVar Ball in recent weeks and asked him to tone down his public criticism of the team and head coach Luke Walton, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The meeting included Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka were in attendance for the meeting.

"It was the best thing, man," Ball told ESPN. "Everybody's going to try to make it an ego thing, like I'm trying to tell them what to do or they're trying to tell me to tone it down. It's not about that. It's about coming together and to get a solution to this problem."

"It may sound crazy to other people, but I really just want the best for Lonzo, and the best for Lonzo is going to be what's best for the organization," he added. Because if everybody's winning, we good."

Ball does not regularly talk with Walton and the coach has not addressed Ball's criticism directly. Earlier this month, LaVar Ball said that his son should play the entire fourth quarter of games. Lonzo Ball is averaging 8.9 points, 7.0 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.