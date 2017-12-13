Wednesday brings nine games in the NBA, giving you plenty of options to choose from for your DFS lineups. Injuries to big names continue to plague the league, but that just means you have an opportunity to add more cheap value plays to your entry. Consider using some of the players below and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to hopefully help end your night with some extra money in your pocket.

Point Guard

Damian Lillard, at Heat (FD: $9,500, DK: $9,000)

Projected Points: FD: 44.27, DK: 46.15

Lillard continues to dominate offensively, as he has scored at least 29 points in eight of his last nine games. He plays a ton, logging at least 40 minutes in three of his last four contests. His 30.5% usage rate is 11th-best in the league, so he’s going to put up big numbers more often than not with that kind of playing time. While he won’t be cheap, his extremely high floor makes him someone you should consider Wednesday.

​

Rajon Rondo, vs. Bucks (FD: $5,800, DK: $6,300)

Projected Points: FD: 32.34, DK: 32.8

The Pelicans have great offensive weapons in DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. Rondo will never be confused with being in that type of scoring class, but he has fit in very well thanks to his ability to run an offense. He looks to be firing on all cylinders right now, averaging 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 11.5 assists over his last six games. The Pelicans play at the sixth-fastest pace (102.4 possessions per game) in the league, so expect Rondo to continue to rack up the counting stats in this one.

Shooting Guard

Victor Oladipo, vs. Thunder (FD: $10,000, DK: $9,200)

Projected Points: FD: 45.01, DK: 45.18

Oladipo is playing like a man with something to prove, scoring at least 33 points in three of his last five games. He crushed the Nuggets for 47 points Sunday, but also showed he can provide all-around value by chipping in seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. His 30.7% usage rate is tied for eighth-best in the league, so don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon. He may have a little extra motivation against the team that traded him away over the summer, which could mean big value for your lineup.

Get further analysis of Wednesday's NBA DFS slate, lineup optimizers and more at Lineup Lab, your home for all your NBA, NFL and MLB DFS lineup needs.

E’Twaun Moore, vs. Bucks (FD: $4,600, DK: $4,800)

Projected Points: FD: 25.37, DK: 25.5

Moore was lights out against the Rockets Monday, scoring 36 points with six three-pointers. He took a whopping 20 shots in the game, assuming a more prominent role in the offense with Anthony Davis (groin) out. Davis is questionable for Wednesday’s game, but Moore can still provide value at this price if Davis does play. He is averaging career-highs in points (13.3), rebounds (2.6), steals (1.0) and three-pointers (1.9) per game this season.

Small Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo, at Pelicans (FD: $12,100, DK: $11,300)

Projected Points: FD: 59.03, DK: 59.49

Giannis continues to put up an MVP-caliber season, ranking inin the top-10 in the NBA in points (29.8), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (1.6) per game, while tying for the fourth-highest usage rate (33.7%). You don’t need to make much of an argument to start him any night, but this is an especially favorable matchup Wednesday against a Pelicans defense allowing the second most points per game (111.6) in the league. He has great potential to be the anchor for your entry yet again.

​

David Nwaba, vs. Jazz (FD: $4,600, DK: $4,100)

Projected Points: FD: 23.46, DK: 22.54

After starting the season 3-20, the Bulls have miraculously won three games in a row. While the return of Nikola Mirotic has been a big reason for their improved play, Nwaba’s contributions have been nearly as important. He’s played at least 26 minutes in each of the three wins, averaging 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He provides a ton of energy, something that can sometimes be hard to find on the bench of one of the worst teams in the league. Of note, Nwaba is only available at small forward on FanDuel, and is listed at point guard and shooting guard on DraftKings. Regardless of where you decide to play him, he should be considered at this price.

Power Forward

Serge Ibaka, at Suns (FD: $5,800, DK: $5,700)

Projected Points: FD: 28.5, DK: 28.16

Ibaka has turned things around lately by averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over his last five games. While his blocks are down on the season, he managed to swat two shots per game over those same five contests. In his previous matchup with the Suns this season, he scored 19 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocks. That should come as no surprise considering how much of a mess the Suns are up front. Take advantage of Ibaka at this reasonable price Wednesday.

​

Nikola Mirotic, vs. Jazz (FD: $4,800, DK: $5,200)

Projected Points: FD: 26.49, DK: 27.03

The Bulls really missed Mirotic’s offense while he was out to start the season, and he has wasted no time restoring his scoring punch. He started Monday’s game against the Celtics with Lauri Markkanen (back) out of action, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes. If Markkanen can’t play Wednesday, Mirotic could provide tremendous value at this price. Even if he does play, Mirotic is still someone you should consider, as he would be the Bulls main scoring weapon off their bench.

Center

Dwight Howard, at Rockets (FD: $8,800, DK: $7,600)

Projected Points: FD: 37.9, DK: 39.75

The Hornets have to be pleased with the early returns on their addition of Howard. He has already scored at least 20 points in a game 11 times this season, matching the number of times he did it the entire 2016-17 season with the Hawks. Wednesday he faces a familiar opponent in the Rockets, a team he destroyed for 19 points and 16 rebounds back in October. With backup center Cody Zeller (knee) out at least six weeks, Howard will likely be logging extra minutes for the foreseeable future. He’s not cheap, but Howard’s production has warranted this price.

Aron Baynes, vs. Nuggets (FD: $3,600, DK: $3,900)

Projected points: FD: 19.44, DK: 19.25

Baynes will likely start Wednesday with Al Horford (rest) and Marcus Morris (knee) out. Baynes started two games when Horford sat earlier this season, putting up 21 points and eight rebounds in one of them. He’s near the rock-bottom price on both sites, making him someone you might want to take a risk on in tournament play based on the likelihood of an expanded role on Wednesday.