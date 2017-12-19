Watch: 55-Plus Dance Crew Slays Routine to Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' at Cavs-Bucks

Featuring an all-time dab from a 67-year-old stud. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 19, 2017

The Cavaliers nearly erased a 20-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Bucks on Tuesday. LeBron James made six threes en route to 39 points for Cleveland, whose 119-116 loss was sealed when Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the ball from James with five seconds left.

It was a highly entertaining basketball game featuring two of the game's best players, but the game itself was the second best attraction at BMO Bradley Harris Center. The best? That was the Bucks Grand Dancers, a crew of fun-loving men and women over the age of 55, absolutely crushing a routine to Cardi B's irresistible smash hit "Bodak Yellow."

The dancers' are wearing their age on their t-shirts, which is awesome. Look at that dab from the 67-year-old gentleman at :14!

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters