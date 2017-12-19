The Cavaliers nearly erased a 20-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Bucks on Tuesday. LeBron James made six threes en route to 39 points for Cleveland, whose 119-116 loss was sealed when Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the ball from James with five seconds left.

It was a highly entertaining basketball game featuring two of the game's best players, but the game itself was the second best attraction at BMO Bradley Harris Center. The best? That was the Bucks Grand Dancers, a crew of fun-loving men and women over the age of 55, absolutely crushing a routine to Cardi B's irresistible smash hit "Bodak Yellow."

LeBron? Giannis?



This might be the best thing you'll see during Cavs-Bucks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P30zWF7AFQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 20, 2017

The dancers' are wearing their age on their t-shirts, which is awesome. Look at that dab from the 67-year-old gentleman at :14!