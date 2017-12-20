Early Wednesday morning a truck lost control and went down an embankment before coming to a rest in Evan Turner's pool, according to Allan Brettman of the Oregonian.

The crash damaged the steering column of the truck and left the driver pinned in the vehicle, according to the Oregonian. The driver was rescued by a group of at least eight people including members of the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau, who needed to use the "jaws of life" to get the driver free from the car, according to the Oregonian.

The driver was taken to the Oregon Health and Science University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Oregonian.

Turner posted a message on social media to let people know he was safe after the incident.

Turner, the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft, is in his eighth season in the NBA and his second in Portland. He is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 40.8 percent shooting.