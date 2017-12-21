The Cavaliers have assigned point guard Isaiah Thomas to the G-League’s Canton Charge, the team announced Thursday. He will participate in the team’s five-on-five practice on Thursday.

The move puts Thomas one step closer to making his Cleveland debut after an offseason hip surgery has kept him sidelined for the Cavs’ first 32 games. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Wednesday that the Cavs wanted Thomas to at least scrimmage with Charge players, either in Canton or at the parent club’s practice facility.

Thomas could be playing in NBA games by the end of the calendar year, according to the Associated Press. The Cavs have a few days off after Thursday night’s game against the Bulls. They play the Warriors on the road on Christmas Day, followed by games at the Kings and Jazz. Cleveland plays Thomas’s old team, the Celtics, in Boston on Jan. 3.

The Cavs had intended to use Derrick Rose at point guard while waiting for Thomas to return but Rose has been out since early November with an ankle injury. Jose Calderon has started the last 16 games in his place.