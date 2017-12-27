76ers Unveil Final 'City Edition' Uniforms Inspired by Declaration of Independence

The the color and letter styling are inspired by the Declaration, which was signed in Philadelphia in 1776.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 27, 2017

The 76ers unveiled their fourth and final "City Edition" uniform Wednesday, inspired by the Declaration of Independence to celebrate the revolutionary spirit of Philadelphia.

The 76ers' Ben Simmons helped announce the reveal on Twitter. 

“We’re excited to unveil the ‘City Edition’ uniform for our incredible fans in Philadelphia as we celebrate this city’s rich history and spirit of revolution,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “With a design inspired by the Declaration of Independence and other historical notes, our City Edition jersey captures the essence of Philadelphia in a manner that can be boldly showcased by the likes of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers roster.

The uniform will debut on Feb 2 when the 76ers play the Heat and will be worn on all Friday home games following and all April home games. 

Fans can enter to win a personalized jersey and sign up to receive presale notifications here.

