The Pistons starting point guard Reggie Jackson will be out at least six weeks after getting injured in Tuesday night's game, the team announced.

An MRI confirmed he suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

Jackson was injured in the third quarter of the Pistons' 107–83 victory against the Pacers. He landed awkwardly after making a pass and was helped from the court. He did not return.

Official injury update: Reggie Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain at the 5:24 mark of the third quarter in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Results from an MRI taken last night confirmed a Grade 3 sprain.



Jackson will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 27, 2017

He finished the night with eight points and 13 assists against one turnover.

He will be evaluated again in six to eight weeks.

The Pistons face the Magic on Thursday.