Pistons Reggie Jackson Out at Least 6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

The Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson will be out at least six weeks after getting injured in Tuesday night's game.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 27, 2017

The Pistons starting point guard Reggie Jackson will be out at least six weeks after getting injured in Tuesday night's game, the team announced. 

An MRI confirmed he suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

Jackson was injured in the third quarter of the Pistons' 107–83 victory against the Pacers. He landed awkwardly after making a pass and was helped from the court. He did not return.

He finished the night with eight points and 13 assists against one turnover.

He will be evaluated again in six to eight weeks. 

The Pistons face the Magic on Thursday.

 

