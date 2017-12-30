Defenders are still finding out the hard way that if there's a battle at the rim, Anthony Davis is probably going to win.

Saturday, Ron Baker learned this lesson firsthand when he tried to contest a Davis dunk in the second quarter.

Darius Miller passed the ball to Davis who was being guarded by Kristaps Porzingis in the left corner. Davis spun past Porzingis toward the baseline and found himself near the rim with a chance for an easy two. As Davis rose for his dunk, Baker came from the middle to meet him at the rim. Baker jumped past the rim in front of Davis, leaving him out of position to actually contest the attempt. As Baker went out of bounds and Davis finished his dunk, Davis elbowed Baker in the face with his left elbow.

Not only was Baker called for a foul on the play, he was also forced to go to the locker room with a left check laceration, according to the team. He has been cleared to return to the game since.