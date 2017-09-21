The 2017 NBA regular season kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Houston Rockets.

The other game of the night is a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the Boston Celtics.

This year's offseason had some pretty big moves including Chris Paul's departure from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Rockets, Paul George's move to the Oklahoma City Thunder from Indiana and Jimmy Butler's move to the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA preseason starts Saturday, Sept. 30 with Golden State hosting the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Timberwolves.

Christmas Day features five matchups, including a Cavaliers and Warriors contest along with a Rockets and Thunder meeting — both will be the first highly anticipated matchups of the season for the teams.

For some preseason reading, check out The Crossover's Ben Golliver rundown the of the 50 biggest games on the schedule this season.

The regular season will conclude April 11, 2018.