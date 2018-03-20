NBA Draft 2018: Early Entry List

Full list of underclassmen who have declared for the NBA draft.
As March Madness reaches a conclusion and more college teams end their seasons, players have begun to declare for the 2018 NBA draft.
NCAA rules allow underclassmen to “test the waters” and go through the pre-draft process while retaining next year’s eligibility, provided they do not hire an agent. The early entry deadline is April 22, and college players without an agent have until 10 days after the draft combine (May 16–20) to withdraw from the pool.
The draft will be held June 21 in New York.
Below is a list of underclassmen who have declared for the draft, some with the intent to remain in the pool and others on the fence.
Names Current as of March 20
Players Who Will Sign With an Agent
DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
Mohamed Bamba, F, Texas
Tacko Fall, C, UCLA
Trae Young, G, Oklahoma
Still Undecided
Tyler Cook, F, Iowa
Jon Davis, G, Charlotte
Jalen McDaniels, F, San Diego State
Josh Okogie, G, Georgia Tech
Allonzo Trier, G, Arizona