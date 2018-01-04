Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads All-Star Voting After First 12 Days

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA All-Star voting after 12 days. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 04, 2018

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA All-Star voting after 12 days, the league announced Thursday.

Antetokounmpo has received 863,416 votes, edging out LeBron James' 856,080 votes for the top spot overall. The two lead voting in the Eastern Conference.

In the Western Conference, Kevin Durant (767,402)and Stephen Curry (735,115) hold the top two spots.

Under new rules starting for this year's game, two captains will draft teams out of a pool of players voted in as starters and reserves. The leading vote-getter from each conference will serve as a captain, and will get to hand-pick their sides out of each pool. The selection process will remain the same, with 12 players from each conference being voted in and starters selected by a combo of fan vote, player vote and media vote. Head coaches will again select the 14 reserve spots.

The next voting update will be shared Jan. 11, with voting concluding Jan. 15. The All-Star starters and captains will be revealed Jan. 18.

The game will be played Feb. 18 at Staples Center.

