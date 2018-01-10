The Lakers held off on signing forward Jamil Wilson to a 10-day contract Wednesday after a report surfaced that he was being sued for sexual battery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

TMZ initially reported Wilson was being sued in Los Angeles County Superior Court by a woman who claims Wilson gave her a sexually transmitted disease. According to TMZ, the suit claims Wilson knew he had the disease and did not disclose the information to the woman even though they allegedly had been engaging in unprotected sex. The woman is suing for sexual battery and fraud and says her consent was based on the assumption that Wilson was disease free, according to TMZ.

Wilson's agent told ESPN, "Jamil has been irreparably harmed by the recent accusation, which has now resulted in damage to his NBA career. We will not tolerate these false accusations, but will pursue all legal remedies with the full force of the law."

Wojnarowski reports the Lakers have not ruled out the possibility of signing Wilson in the future.

Wilson appeared in 15 games with the Clippers this season and started in 10 of those. He averaged seven points while shooting 46.9 percent and playing 18.3 minutes while on a two-way contract with the Clippers.