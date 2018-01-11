Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been cleared to return to the team after taking a leave of absence "to address his health" in December, the team announced Thursday.

The team says Clifford will officially re-join the Hornets for practice Jan. 16 and then plans to coach Charlotte Jan. 17 when the team hosts the Wizards.

While Clifford was gone, assistant Stephen Silas filled in as interim coach. With Silas as the interim, the Hornets have gone 7-11.

Clifford, 56, has been with the Hornets since 2013 when they were still the Bobcats. He led the team to a playoff berth his first season and again in his third year, but has not gotten out of the first round.

Charlotte is currently 15-24 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets host the Jazz Friday.