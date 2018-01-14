DeMarcus Cousins might have committed the most embarrassing play of his basketball career Sunday in Madison Square Garden.

Early in the first quarter of the Pelicans' game against the Knicks, Cousins was bringing the ball up when he appeared to forget how to play basketball for about five seconds.

First Boogie throws one of the worst bounce passes of all time. The pass might have been intended for Anthony Davis who was coming to set a screen for Cousins, but it is such a bad pass that nobody can say that with certainty.

After the pass is put right into the hands of the defense, Boogie finds himself in a two-on-one fast break against Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter. By the end of the possession, Cousins was on a poster courtesy of Kanter.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/D9EKAih32M — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) January 14, 2018

Hopefully the Monstars did not steal Boogie's basketball ability and this was just one really bad brain fart.

The Knicks are up 57-48 at the half and Cousins has six points, six rebounds and six steals. You can follow along with the game here.