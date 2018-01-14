Watch: DeMarcus Cousins Commits Ugly Turnover and Then Gets Dunked On

DeMarcus Cousins will probably want to forget all aspects of this play.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins might have committed the most embarrassing play of his basketball career Sunday in Madison Square Garden.

Early in the first quarter of the Pelicans' game against the Knicks, Cousins was bringing the ball up when he appeared to forget how to play basketball for about five seconds.

First Boogie throws one of the worst bounce passes of all time. The pass might have been intended for Anthony Davis who was coming to set a screen for Cousins, but it is such a bad pass that nobody can say that with certainty.

After the pass is put right into the hands of the defense, Boogie finds himself in a two-on-one fast break against Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter. By the end of the possession, Cousins was on a poster courtesy of Kanter.

Hopefully the Monstars did not steal Boogie's basketball ability and this was just one really bad brain fart.

The Knicks are up 57-48 at the half and Cousins has six points, six rebounds and six steals. You can follow along with the game here.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters