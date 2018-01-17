Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green of the Rockets will get two-game suspensions for "aggressively entering" the Clippers' locker room Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Wojnarowski also reports that James Harden, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin will not face suspensions for their roles in the incident. He adds that Kiki Vandeweghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, told ESPN the league determined Paul and Harden were "peacemakers" during the altercation, based off interviews with 20 people on the scene.

Following the Clippers' 113-102 win over the Rockets Thursday, it was reported that Paul, Harden, Ariza and Green used a back entrance to get into the Clippers' locker room after things got heated between the two teams toward the end of the game.

Houston's next two games are home contests against the Timberwolves and Warriors. The Rockets are 5-8 in their last 13 games.

The next matchup between these two teams will come Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. They will meet for a final time this season March 15 in Houston.