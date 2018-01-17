Report: Chris Paul, James Harden and Blake Griffin Face No Punishment for Clippers-Rockets Incident

Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green of the Rockets will be suspended for two games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 17, 2018

Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green of the Rockets will get two-game suspensions for "aggressively entering" the Clippers' locker room Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Wojnarowski also reports that James Harden, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin will not face suspensions for their roles in the incident. He adds that Kiki Vandeweghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, told ESPN the league determined Paul and Harden were "peacemakers" during the altercation, based off interviews with 20 people on the scene.

Following the Clippers' 113-102 win over the Rockets Thursday, it was reported that Paul, Harden, Ariza and Green used a back entrance to get into the Clippers' locker room after things got heated between the two teams toward the end of the game.

Houston's next two games are home contests against the Timberwolves and Warriors. The Rockets are 5-8 in their last 13 games.

• No Lob Lost: Chris Paul’s Return Gets Ugly as Rockets Storm Clippers' Locker Room

The next matchup between these two teams will come Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. They will meet for a final time this season March 15 in Houston.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters