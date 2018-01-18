LeBron James and Steph Curry were voted captains for this year's All-Star Game, the NBA announced Thursday.

The votes were a combination of fans, media and NBA players. The fan vote accounted for half of the decision while the media and player votes were 25 percent each.

James was the top overall vote-getter for the fifth time in his career while Curry collected the most votes in the Western Conference. For the first time, the game will not be a matchup of East vs. West, but instead James and Curry will pick teams, starting with the other eight players chosen as starters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan were the other starters from the East and Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden and DeMarcus Cousins filled out the final four spots for players from the Western Conference.

The remainder of the All-Star participants will be chosen by coaches and will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 23. The selected teams will be announced Thursday, Jan. 25.

The All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles and can be seen Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.