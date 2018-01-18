Some Fans Experience TNT Blackout Trying to Watch Sixers-Celtics Game

Some fans took to Twitter on Thursday to express frustration over the Sixers–Celtics game being blacked out across the country on TNT. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 18, 2018

Some fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to express frustration over the Sixers–Celtics game being blacked out across the country on TNT. 

Fans tweeted and responded to the NBA on TNT Twitter page. 

The outage seemed to be affecting Spectrum customers, and the company said it was trying to fix the problem. 

Some posted the pic of the black screen they were getting with a message that read, "The game currently being telecast is not available due to contractual League requirement. Please check your local listings to find out where the game is available in your area."

People were not happy. 

Fans said they were able to watch the pregame but then the game was blacked out. 

 

