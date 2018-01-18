Some fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to express frustration over the Sixers–Celtics game being blacked out across the country on TNT.

Fans tweeted and responded to the NBA on TNT Twitter page.

The outage seemed to be affecting Spectrum customers, and the company said it was trying to fix the problem.

We are currently experiencing a NBA black out message on TNT. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for being a customer. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) January 19, 2018

Some posted the pic of the black screen they were getting with a message that read, "The game currently being telecast is not available due to contractual League requirement. Please check your local listings to find out where the game is available in your area."

What's the deal with this pic.twitter.com/VJlVVD84hP — Kelvin L Little (@ArkFinest84) January 19, 2018

People were not happy.

Uh, did anyone else in Indy just lose the Celtics-Sixers game on TNT?? — JCSourwine (@JCSourwine) January 19, 2018

If you want to talk about a block, you should talk about why #TNT is blocking millions of Spectrum customers from watching this game. Why blackout a game you paid to televise? — Joel A. L. Thomas (@AnAmericanRiver) January 19, 2018

Fans said they were able to watch the pregame but then the game was blacked out.