Report: Hornets Open to Trading Kemba Walker

The Hornets are open to trading star point guard Kemba Walker, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte is 18-25 and four games behind the Pistons and 76ers for the eighth and final playoff spot, and management is willing to unload the 2017 All-Star in a deal if the trade partner would also take on a player on a less desirable contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Walker, 27, is having another good season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds, and his $12 million salary—which runs through 2018-19—is quite reasonable given his level of production. Apart from Walker, though, Charlotte's trade prospects have been hamstrung by unattractive contracts.

The team has made Dwight Howard, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist available ahead of the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline, but their contracts have dampened their trade value significantly. Howard is in the second year of a three-year, $70.5 million deal; Batum is in the second year of a five-year, $120 million contract; Williams is owed roughly $29 million over the next two seasons and Kidd-Gilcrhsit will make $13 million in each of the next two seasons.

The thought process in Charlotte is that trading away Walker, the franchise's first-round pick in 2011, would represent the beginning of a complete rebuild. The Hornets have made the playoffs just once since 2009 and have yet to make it past the first round.