Crossover TV Episode 9: NBA Influencer Chris Brickley and the Origins of Hoodie Melo

Quickly

  • SI's Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni discuss a week full of NBA news and receive basketball instruction from Chris Brickley.
By Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni
January 19, 2018

There's no shortage of NBA topics to tackle this week, and Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni are back in studio for another episode of Crossover TV.

On the latest episode, the guys discuss fake fights, real fights and receive basketball instruction from NBA trainer Chris Brickley, who drops in to talk the origins of Hoodie Melo, epic off-season pickup games and the surreal life he leads.  

