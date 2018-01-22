Report: Milwaukee Bucks Fire Jason Kidd As Head Coach

Jason Kidd is out as the Bucks head coach.

By Chris Chavez
January 22, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Jason Kidd, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kidd has served as the Bucks head coach since 2014. He has a 139–152 record in his 291 games coached in Milwaukee. His only previous coaching experience was a 44–38 season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-14.

In July 2014, the Bucks acquired Kidd as the team's head coach after firing Larry Drew and sending two second-round draft picks to the Nets in exchange for his coaching rights.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly devastated by the news, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Milwaukee is 23–22 on the season and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks also made the decision on Kidd due to "frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment", according to Wojnarowski.

