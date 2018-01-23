The NBA world sent its congratulations to LeBron James after he became just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points in a 114-102 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the messages NBA players of the past, present and future sent to King James on this historic night.

Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade

Dirk Nowitzki

Congrats @KingJames. Welcome to the club!!! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 24, 2018

LeBron James

Gregg Popovich

Kyle Lowry

Congrats @KingJames 30k!! Hell of accomplishment wow!! Elite club !! Congrats!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 24, 2018

Tristan Thompson

30k and counting!!!! Congrats bro @KingJames — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 24, 2018

Jamal Crawford

Trae Young

"You make it fun for a kid like me."

- @TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/DLi89J6Cc7 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 24, 2018

Baron Davis

LeBron's wife and children

James is the youngest and fastest player to ever reach the milestone.