The NBA world sent its congratulations to LeBron James after he became just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points in a 114-102 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday night.
Here are some of the messages NBA players of the past, present and future sent to King James on this historic night.
Kobe Bryant
From #Akron to #30k @KingJames well done my brotha— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 24, 2018
Dwyane Wade
[tweet:https://twitter.com/DwyaneWade/status/956023641564762113
Dirk Nowitzki
Congrats @KingJames. Welcome to the club!!!— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 24, 2018
LeBron James
Gregg Popovich
Coach Pop congratulates #LeBronJames on 30,000 career points!#ThisIsWhyWePlay #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/SRrrv3shEQ— NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018
Kyle Lowry
Congrats @KingJames 30k!! Hell of accomplishment wow!! Elite club !! Congrats!!— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 24, 2018
Tristan Thompson
30k and counting!!!! Congrats bro @KingJames— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 24, 2018
Jamal Crawford
@KingJames 30k, wow! #legendary— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 24, 2018
Trae Young
"You make it fun for a kid like me."— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 24, 2018
- @TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/DLi89J6Cc7
Baron Davis
Salute the king @KingJames 30racks https://t.co/hXG1a7mT3r— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) January 24, 2018
LeBron's wife and children
James is the youngest and fastest player to ever reach the milestone.