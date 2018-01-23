NBA Players Past, Present and Future React to LeBron's Reaching 30,000 Points

The NBA universe sent its love to LeBron, who became the seventh player to reach 30,000 points on Tuesday night. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 23, 2018

The NBA world sent its congratulations to LeBron James after he became just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points in a 114-102 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the messages NBA players of the past, present and future sent to King James on this historic night. 

Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade

[tweet:https://twitter.com/DwyaneWade/status/956023641564762113

Dirk Nowitzki

LeBron James

Gregg Popovich

Kyle Lowry

Tristan Thompson

Jamal Crawford

Trae Young

Baron Davis

LeBron's wife and children

James is the youngest and fastest player to ever reach the milestone. 

