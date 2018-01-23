Lou Williams, Andre Drummond React to Not Making All-Star Team

Lou Williams and Andre Drummond reacted to being snubbed from the All-Star Game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 23, 2018

The NBA announced the All-Star reserves on Tuesday, five days after the game's starters were announced. While the starters were determined by a combination of fan, media and player votes, the reserves are selected by the league's coaches. 

Here are the reserves for each conference:

East: Kristaps Porzingis, Victor Oladipo, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Al Horford, Kevin Love and John Wall
West: Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green, LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard

Every All-Star team has a finite amount of roster spots, which means there will be worthy players who don't make the cut each and every season. The players who get snubbed are understandably upset; sometimes they have All-Star bonuses written into their contracts, so not making the team could have a tangible financial consequence. Others are ticked because, for better or for worse, All-Star appearances are factored in when analyzing a player's career. So for a guy like Lou Williams, a 31-year-old sixth man who has never made an All-Star team, not being named an All-Star in the best year of his career is crushing. 

Another frustrated non-All-Star is Andre Drummond, the Pistons big man who is averaging 14.3 points and 15.0 rebounds. Unlike Williams, however, Drummond has been an All-Star before—he made the team in 2016. 

Other notable snubs include Paul George, Andre Drummond, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Ben Simmons. 

Some of the snubs, as well as their teammates and other players around the league, reacted to the list of All-Star reserves. 

Lou Williams

Andre Drummond

Warning: NSFW language

Reggie Jackson

Patrick Beverly

Jamal Crawford

Derrick Williams

Jalen Rose

The NBA All-Star Weekend is from Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles, with the game itself coming on the 18th. 

