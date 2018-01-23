Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard met with owner Paul Allen to gauge what the team's future is, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reports.

According to the report, Lillard and Allen had a meeting last Thursday before the team's home game against the Indiana Pacers and it was Lillard who wanted to meet to get assurances that the franchise is headed toward fielding a championship-caliber team.

No one else knew of the meeting and Allen told team personnel later.

While Lillard, who is in his sixth season, has not requested a trade, Allen feared that he would, according to the report. This season, the trading deadline is on Feb. 8.

Portland has qualified for the playoffs the past four straight seasons and in that time has not moved past the second round.

The Trailblazers have not advanced to the conference finals since the 1999–2000 season and their last appearance in the NBA Finals was a six-game defeat to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in 1992.

This season, Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds per game for Portland, who are 25-22, good for seventh place in the Western Conference.