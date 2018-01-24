Last season, Houston Rockets star James Harden asked Chris Paul about his upcoming free agency decision during a game, according to Lee Jenkins' latest feature.

"Last April, in the 81st game of the season, L.A. obliterated the Rockets. During a dead ball, Houston star James Harden turned to Paul. "So," Harden said, "what are you going to do?"

In July, Paul was traded to Houston in exchange for Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, a top-three-protected 2018 first-round pick and $661,000. The Clippers decided to trade Paul after reportedly not giving him a five-year maximum contract of $201 million. Paul is still expected to hit free agency after this season.

Paul is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds in his first season with Houston. The Rockets are 33–12 on the season but 18–0 when Paul, Harden and Clint Capela play in the same game.