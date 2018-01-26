Russell Westbrook Thought LeBron Picked Him Last in the All-Star Draft

And then he went out and scored 46 points. 

By Dan Gartland
January 26, 2018

Thursday’s NBA All-Star draft wasn’t televised because some players thought it would create unnecessary drama, but it sounds like that ended up happening anyway. 

LeBron James and Stephen Curry picked their teams over a private conference call and the NBA announced the results in a tweet. 

Well, well, well. Look who’s at the bottom of LeBron’s list: Russell Westbrook. Can you believe the reigning MVP was the last pick of the draft? Russ can’t.

Not realizing the list was in alphabetical order—like, come on, LeBron is gonna pick LaMarcus Aldridge four spots ahead of Kevin Durant?—Westbrook was asked after Thursday night’s game about landing on Team LeBron. After being egged on by Carmelo Anthony, Westbrook shared his disbelief. 

You get the impression, judging by Westbrook’s interaction with Melo, that Anthony managed to convince him the list wasn’t alphabetical. That’s a great prank, and also apparently a smart motivational tactic. Westbrook dropped 46 points in a close win over the Wizards. 

[via Deadspin]

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters