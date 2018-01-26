Bucks Rookie Sterling Brown Was Arrested and Tased by Milwaukee Police

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery via Getty Images

Details are relatively sparse, but it appears Brown was tased after an incident with police early Friday morning. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 26, 2018

Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown was arrested and tased in an incident with Milwaukee police at around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, according to News/Talk 1130. Police were apparently writing him a ticket for parking across a couple handicap spots in the parking lot of a Walgreen when Brown confronted them. From the police statement, which was given to News/Talk 1130: 

Milwaukee Police were conducting a business check around 2:00 a.m. on January 26th at Walgreens located at S. 26th Street and W. National Avenue when they encountered a vehicle parked across two disability parking spaces.  Officers spoke with a 22-year-old male and during the incident an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested.  The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Department.

While Brown isn't named there, the Bucks released a statement saying they were aware of an incident regarding Brown.

Brown, 22, is averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in just over 11 minutes per game. He played four years at Southern Methodist University and was drafted 46th by Milwaukee in the 2017 draft. 

